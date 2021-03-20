Private search begins for missing fishing vessel the Nicola Faith

A private search for a missing boat that had been carrying three fishermen has begun after almost £70,000 was raised to fund it.

Alan Minard, 20, Ross Ballantine, 39, and the vessel's skipper Carl McGrath, 34, were aboard the Nicola Faith when it failed to return to port on January 27.

Earlier this week it was announced that the bodies of three men were recovered from the coastline off the Wirral and Blackpool.

The families of the Nicola Faith's crew have been informed, police have confirmed.

Earlier this month one of the vessel's life rafts was found off the coast of southwest Scotland.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has sent the life raft off to a facility in Southampton for further analysis.

An initial search including the RNLI, the Coastguard and volunteers was called off after rescuers were unable to find any trace of the Nicola Faith or its crew.

That prompted the men's families to launch a fundraising effort to enlist the help of deep-sea recovery expert David Mearns, the man who helped find the downed plane carrying Cardiff-bound footballer Emiliano Sala.

On Saturday morning Mr Mearns confirmed the search had begun.

Speaking to ITV Wales in early March, Mr Mearns said he was confident the ship could be found.

He said: "Everything that I know and that I've heard about this loss tells me that this boat can be found.

"It's not going to be a million miles away from the normal route they take to go home to port.

"They were in communication with people at certain periods of time, they had an ETA [estimated time] at port and so that allows you to define a fairly limited area where the boat may have sank."