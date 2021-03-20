Excitement is mounting ahead of Wales' huge Six Nations clash with France, as Wayne Pivac's side attempt to win a clean sweep and take the Grand Slam.

If Wales do manage to pull off what many fans would have deemed the most unlikeliest of Six Nations triumphs leading up to the competition, it will be the first time they have won a Grand Slam on away turf in 50 years.

Incidentally - perhaps even an omen - that last away Grand Slam win came in Paris.

It's a huge sporting occasion and one that has galvanised people across Wales and provided something of a pleasant distraction during these dark times.

Lexie and Nala are ready for a huge Six Nations clash Credit: Kelly Thomas

It's a contest with huge meaning on both a collective and individual level.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, Wales' inspirational and ever-dependable leader, has a shot at writing another chapter of his own personal history.

A win on Saturday night would mean he becomes the first Welshman to win four Six Nations Grand Slams.

Jones already holds the world Test record with 156 international caps and will make his 148th appearance on Saturday night when he leads his side into battle with France.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones could further cement his place into Welsh rugby history on Saturday evening Credit: PA Images

Beating France in their own back yard will not be an easy task for Wayne Pivac's men, with several pundits this week emphasising the size of the challenge facing Wales.

Despite having their own Grand Slam ambitions dashed by England last week, Saturday's contest still has plenty of purpose for France.

Fabien Galthie's men remain in contention for the Six Nations title and have one more game to play, after their match against Scotland had to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp.

If they can see off in-form Wales, and either secure a bonus point or deny their opponents one, then winning the title remains very much within their reach.

It's been a Six Nations story of gripping drama, a touch of controversy and all-round highly entertaining rugby.

From that initial scare in the opener against 14-man Ireland at the Principality Stadium, to Louis Rees-Zammit's ("Rees Lightning" to many) inspired display against Scotland, to running rampant in Rome to set up Saturday's colossal clash in Paris; Wales have found a way of getting results.

Louis Rees-Zammit's blistering pace was too much to handle for Scotland Credit: PA Images

Many supporters and ex-professionals have said this week they never saw this coming, but rugby always has the power to surprise.

The pubs may be empty, the streets may be unusually quiet and there will not be that travelling army of Welsh support at the Stade de France.

But Wayne Pivac and his side will be under no illusions: Wales will be watching and cheering on the team every step of the way.