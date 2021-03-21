Six big moments on Wales' Six Nations journey as title hopes rest with Scotland

In the end the Grand Slam was just not to be for Wales.

Wayne Pivac's side put up a spirited fight in France and, for large spells of a pulsating Paris thriller, looked like they were destined for a Six Nations clean sweep.

Sporting tales, however, can often have the cruellest of endings.

France fought back in the dying minutes of this unbelievable contest and took the game by two points.

Although Wales' Six Nations hopes are still alive, they can still win the title if results go their way when France take on Scotland in their rearranged fixture.

Irrespective of what happens next week, it has been an incredible run and will go down as a memorable Six Nations campaign.

Wales found a way through in what was something of a tense opener against Ireland at the Principality Stadium Credit: PA Images

The importance of positive beginnings

Many doubted Wales in the lead up to this year's Six Nations.

Wayne Pivac's side had won just three Tests in 2020 and many were not convinced they would mount anything remotely close to a serious Six Nations challenge.

Getting off to a positive start then, and all the confidence that comes with that, was crucial.

Win and Wales could begin to think about building that most important of things in any sport: momentum.

Lose and the hill climb becomes that bit steeper and the doubts grow louder.

But Wales found a way through against 14-man Ireland, showing their resolve and their nerve to survive a late penalty scare and begin the 2021 Six Nations with a hugely important win.

Louis Rees-Zammit shone in Scotland and proved decisive as Wales won by the narrowest of margins at Murrayfield Credit: PA Images

A coming-of-age performance in Scotland

Wales travelled north to Scotland and came away with the narrowest of wins, a single point separating the two sides after 80 minutes of immensely enjoyable rugby.

There were moments in this Murrayfield classic when it looked as though Scotland might burst Wales' Grand Slam bubble before it could really take its shape.

Step up Louis Rees-Zammit.

Scotland's half-time lead was eventually undone by Wales and the blistering pace and influence of wing Rees-Zammit, to anyone unfamiliar it did not take long to see why he is affectionately known as "Rees Lightning" in some quarters.

Rees-Zammit put in a commanding, man of the match performance, in what felt like something of a coming-of-age occasion for the 20-year-old.

Wales won the Triple Crown after seeing off the challenge of England Credit: PA Images

Triple Crown Champions

With Ireland and Scotland lying in their wake, Welsh attention turned to defending champions England and a shot at the Triple Crown.

It had been quite the journey so far for Wayne Pivac's men.

Here they were with a chance to take the Triple Crown and the opportunity to lay down a serious marker that a Grand Slam may just be within the realms of realism.

And take the trophy they did.

Tries from Josh Adams, Liam Williams, Kieran Hardy and Cory Hill helped Wales beat England by a commanding 16-point margin.

England were aggrieved at some of the referee's decisions as Wales took the Triple Crown Credit: PA Images

Triple Crown controversy

An entertaining story is never without a touch of controversy and Wales' win over England provided it.

It was a match with the kind of controversial flash points that would have sent over 74,000 fans into a frenzy, had any been allowed in to see it.

England were angered by a number of controversial refereeing decisions, including a Wales try that resulted from a quickly taken Dan Biggar penalty.

The referee could be heard telling England captain Owen Farrell to have a word with his team over their discipline, with Farrell then protesting he was never given the proper time to do so when Wales scored.

It's often a spicy encounter when Wales face England, this time around was no different.

Wales put in their most emphatic display of the Six Nations campaign against Italy to tee up a Grand Slam finale in France Credit: PA Images

Running rampant in Rome

Wales bulldozed Italy out of the way when they travelled to Rome.

Wayne Pivac's men went into the contest knowing a win would set up a showpiece Grand Slam finale in France.

But how would they handle that psychologically, knowing that they were just one step away from a potentially title-deciding night in the French capital?

The answer was emphatic, Wales cruising to a 48-7 win over the Italians on their own patch.

A thoroughly impressive performance to set up a huge night in Paris.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is dejected after France clinch a dramatic late win in Paris Credit: PA Images

Pain in Paris

Having seen off the challengers, all roads led to Paris and the shot at Grand Slam glory.

There was no denying the sheer size of the challenge facing Wales, overcoming a formidable French side with the likes of Antoine Dupont in their own backyard would be far from easy.

But for large parts of this Saturday night showdown Wales looked like they were on course for the clean sweep, briefly opening up a ten-point lead over their opponents who looked like they were beginning to falter.

France though hit back with what would have felt like the cruellest of blows for Wales fans.

A sustained wave of French pressure in the dying minutes eventually counted, and Fabien Galthié's men somehow found a way to win this most thrilling of thrillers.

Welsh hopes of a Six Nations title now rest in Scotland's hands but, whatever happens, it was an incredible journey that provided a proud nation with something to cheer about in these dark and uncertain times.