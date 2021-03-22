A body found on a beach at Blackpool has been confirmed as that of missing Welsh fisherman Carl McGrath.

Skipper Mr McGrath, 34, and his crew members Alan Minard, 20, and Ross Ballantine, 39, were declared missing after their fishing vessel the Nicola Faith failed to return to port on January 27.

A major search was launched, involving the RNLI, Coastguard, a helicopter and a plane, but was stood down two days after their disappearance when nothing was found.

Earlier this month, one of the vessel's life rafts was found off the coast of south west Scotland.

Last Monday, North Wales Police confirmed three bodies were recovered from the coastline off the Wirral and Blackpool over the weekend, with post-mortem examinations taking place.

The three crew members went missing on January 27. Credit: Family

Today a spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Sadly we can confirm that the body found on the beach at Blackpool on Saturday 13 March is that of Carl McGrath, who went missing, along with two others, on the Conwy fishing boat 'Nicola Faith' on January 27.

"The family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The family would like to thank all members of the community for their help and support, but ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all three fishermen."

No formal identification of the other two bodies discovered has yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing fishing vessel is continuing.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is also carrying out an investigation, and has been involved in searches off the coast of north Wales.

