Police given stop and search powers after 'serious disturbance' in Cardiff

South Wales Police has been given stop and search powers after Wentloog Avenue in Cardiff remains closed following report of an assault on Sunday at 4pm.

Officers say a large section of the road has been closed following reports of a 'serious' disturbance. People are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A Section 60 notice is currently in force giving officers the authority to stop and search anyone in the surrounding area and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Officers will be allowed to stop and search any pedestrian, vehicle, driver and passengers, or anything carried by them for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments.

South Wales Police said the incident occured at 4pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police says a Section 60 notice is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons.

It says the notice will remain in place while enquiries continue with the intention of preventing further violence.Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, anonymously via Crimestoppers or direct messaging the force via social media channels.