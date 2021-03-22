South Wales Police says it dealt with almost 1,500 incidents on Saturday, with one officer saying it was 'one of the busiest days' of the year so far.

It comes as the force in Merthyr Tydfil confirmed it handed out 32 fines on Saturday, with officers breaking up a party which had 14 people inside watching Wales' Six Nations clash with France on a projector screen.

On Friday there were concerns after a spike in Covid cases in Merthyr Tydfil and on Anglesey, with the First Minister blaming ''household and social mixing'' for a rise in the number of cases.

The current Welsh Government coronavirus guidelines in Wales states people are not allowed to meet up indoors, but four people from two households can meet outdoors and in private gardens to socialise.

South Wales Police dealt with nearly 1,500 incidents on Saturday. Credit: PA Images

South Wales Police officers in Swansea confirmed it was a 'busy night' for them on Saturday due to the football and rugby matches being shown.

Officers were called to reports of parties and gatherings and carried out hotspot patrols of some areas in the city.

Superintendent Attwell from South Wales Police said Saturday was 'one of the busiest days' of the year so far due to the high number of incidents.