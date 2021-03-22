Twelve men have been arrested and three men are in hospital after a "serious disturbance" in Cardiff, police say.

Officers were called to an area near Wentloog Avenue shortly after 4pm on Sunday, following reports of an assault

The men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, assault and possession of offensive weapons.

South Wales Police said a 27-year-old man is in hospital with 'potentially life-changing' injuries, while two other men, aged 25 and 55, are in hospital with serious injuries.

A police presence remains in place and a forensic examination of the area is underway.

The busy road, which links Cardiff and Newport, is closed while enquiries continue. People are asked to use an alternative route.

A Section 60 Notice is in place until 5pm on Monday, giving officers the power to stop and search anyone in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on the 101 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference *098726.