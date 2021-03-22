Welsh Rugby Union calls for an end to online abuse against players

The Welsh Rugby Union is calling for an end to online abuse against players after highlighting some of the abuse received online following Wales' Six Nations clash with France on Saturday.

The WRU shared a selection of screenshots Liam Williams received after the game and said players wanted to highlight the abuse and 'drive the call for change.'

The Welsh Rugby Union said: "In order to help drive the call for change, the players want to highlight the amount of abuse and bile that circulates on social media platforms. "We value our fans' support in the matter. The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey."The abuse players are receiving has to stop."

The WRU shared screenshots of online abuse against Liam Williams. Credit: PA Images

Posting on their Instagram stories on Sunday, the WRU added: "Any form of abuse directed at individuals or the team will not be tolerated.

"[Saturday] was a spectacle and it reminded us why we all celebrate the game.

"It is disappointing that certain individuals feel the need to direct abuse at some of our Welsh players and it has to stop.

"We should all be proud of our players for delivering an exciting and successful tournament."

Wales suffered a late defeat to France on Saturday. Credit: PA Images

Retired Wales and British and Irish Lions player Sam Warburton said: "Players are fans as much as anyone else.

"They sacrifice time with family, risk of significant injury, enormous pressure and all to make our country and fans proud and happy.

"PS - Liam Williams is a modern day great and iconic Wales player - end of debate."

Wales missed the chance to win their first Six Nations Grand Slam on away soil in 50 years on Saturday, after a crushing late defeat at the hands of France.

Their Six Nations hopes, however, do remain alive although it is out of their hands.

France take on Scotland next week and will be crowned Six Nations champions if they secure a bonus point win.

Wales could still win the title on points difference, although after France's performance on Saturday night many will think the title is theirs for the taking.