A body found off the Wirral coast has been confirmed as missing fisherman Ross Ballantine.

The 39-year-old is one of three fishermen who went missing off the Conwy coast in late January.

A body found on a Blackpool beach has also been confirmed as 34-year-old skipper Carl McGrath.

Mr Ballantine, Mr McGrath and their 20-year-old crew mate Alan Minard were declared missing after their fishing vessel the Nicola Faith failed to return to port on 27 January.

A major search was launched when the boat failed to return but was stood down two days after their disappearance when nothing was found.

Earlier this month, the families of all three crew members were informed after three bodies were recovered from the coastline off the Wirral and Blackpool.

34-year-old Carl McGrath and 20-year-old Alan Minard were also on board the Nicola Faith when it disappeared.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We can confirm that the body found at West Kirby on Friday 12 March is that of Ross Ballantine, who went missing along with two others on the Conwy fishing boat Nicola Faith in January.

"The family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The family would like to thank the local community and businesses for their tremendous support and donations.

"The thoughts of everyone at North Wales Police remains with the families and friends of the three fishermen."

A formal identification of the third body has not yet been confirmed.

The search for the missing fishing vessel is ongoing, and an investigation into its disappearance is being carried out by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.