On the anniversary of the first lockdown, an exclusive poll for ITV Wales has revealed that 61% of people think the Welsh Government has handled the pandemic well.

That compares to 53% who think that the UK Government has handled it badly.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University also revealed that 63% of people support the latest relaxations of lockdown.

This comes after the First Minister announced on March 13 that the stay at home restrictions would be replaced by the stay local rules.

Since then, hairdressers, barbers and garden centres have re-opened and the restrictions on selling non-essential items in supermarkets have been lifted.

In an interview with ITV Wales' Political Editor, Adrian Masters, the First Minister revealed that it has been "a year full of regret".

He said: "In terms of the way the government has approached things there are things we now know that we didn't know 12 months ago and had we known those things we would have done things differently."

The poll, which was conducted between the 16-19 of March also revealed that 63% are still worried about the coronavirus. This is down from 78% in January.

More than half (52%)of Welsh people believe that the Welsh Government should decide on the lockdown rules in Wales while 38% think it should be the UK Government deciding for the whole of the UK.

59% also preferred the approach taken to the pandemic in Wales compared to the 13% of people who preferred England's approach.

On the day the UK stopped to remember those lost to the virus, England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I think the last year has been probably the hardest year in a generation.

"This crisis has touched everybody. My first thoughts go to those who've lost loved ones. The impact of that is permanent, I know that from my family.

"And, obviously, it's vital that we are constantly learning and constantly looking at the evidence, listening to scientific advisers, listening to all of the advice and looking at what has happened and how we can improve the response throughout that."

The poll also asked people about their voting intentions for the Senedd election in May with polling expert Prof Roger Awan-Scully from Cardiff University saying that Wales is "on course for closest devolved election in history".

The poll found that Labour are still projected to win the election.

The results from the poll of 1,174 Welsh voters aged 16 and over, found Labour is still projected to win the election with 32% of the vote.

This is followed by the Conservatives at 30% and Plaid Cymru at 23%.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, had a sample of 1,174 Welsh voters aged 16+ and was carried out online on 16-19 March 2021. The margin of error is estimated at +/-4%.

