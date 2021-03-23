The UK has marked a year since the first coronavirus lockdown was enforced.

A minute's silence has been held across all four nations, including by those who have led Wales through the pandemic.

In Wales, hundreds of thousands of people have tested positive for the virus, which has seen the country enter in and out of local and national lockdowns since 23 March 2020.

More than 5,000 people have died with coronavirus in Wales - with that number still rising.

From the first case, to the first vaccine - the pandemic has been marked by numbers and dates throughout.

Here are some of Wales' key coronavirus pandemic dates.

28 February 2020: The first Covid case is confirmed

A man from Swansea was the first person in Wales to be diagnosed and was taken to the Royal Free Hospital in London for treatment.

It is believed a group of people who had been skiing in northern Italy over the half term break were the first to bring the virus to Wales.

On 28 February, the UK was still well behind many other countries having only identified 19 people with the virus.

Shoppers began stockpiling items such as toilet roll and hand sanitiser, leaving supermarket shelves bare.

4 March 2020: Panic-buying begins as supermarkets run out of toilet roll

The shortage of toilet roll in Welsh supermarkets was first highlighted at a Sainsbury's in Newport.

The rising number of cases and the impending lockdown had sparked panic-buying, leaving supermarkets shelves empty of items including hand sanitiser, flour and canned goods.

16 March 2020: First person dies with Covid

The 68-year-old patient, who had underlying health conditions, was being treated at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

It is understood they had no travel history and had been living at home before being admitted to hospital.

The Prime Minister ordered everyone in the UK to stay at home on 23 March 2020.

23 March 2020: Prime Minister announces UK-wide lockdown

Boris Johnson ordered the UK to 'stay at home' on Monday 23 March, having announced some lockdown measures on Friday 20 March.

Both Mr Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford had made statements ordering pubs, clubs and gyms to close among other businesses.

But over the weekend there were scenes of mass crowding at Welsh beauty spots including Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons, prompting the 'stay at home' requirement.

26 March 2020: Clap for Carers starts across the UK

Millions of people across the UK stood on their doorsteps and clapped for NHS and key workers at 8pm on a Thursday night.

It sparked the first of what became a weekly event, but stopped after concerns it had become politicised.

The Principality Stadium was turned into a temporary field hospital. Credit: PA Images

20 April 2020: Field hospital officially opens at Principality Stadium

Wales' largest temporary field hospital officially opened at the Principality Stadium, named Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, or Dragon's Heart Hospital.

Prince Charles gave a virtual speech at the ceremony with a pre-recorded video filmed from his Birkhall home in Scotland.

5 May 2020: More than 1,000 people die with Covid

Public Health Wales confirmed that more than 1,000 people had died with the virus in Wales.

It also announced that more than 10,000 people had tested positive since the pandemic began.

Lockdown restrictions started to relax as the summer months rolled in. Credit: PA Images

29 May 2020: First easing of lockdown restrictions

As the summer months started to roll in, the Welsh Government announced the cautious easing of some lockdown rules.

People from two different households living in the same area were allowed to meet up outdoors, including in private gardens.

13 July 2020: Outdoor hospitality allowed to reopen

Some pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants were allowed to reopen outdoor services as part of a phased reopening of hospitality.

But this caused frustration among some businesses without the capacity to reopen outside.

Caerphilly became the first place in Wales to be placed under local lockdown restrictions. Credit: PA Images

7 September 2020: First local lockdown announced

The county borough of Caerphilly became the first place in Wales to enter a local lockdown, following a spike in cases.

It meant people could not enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse, such as for work or healthcare.

14 September 2020: Face coverings made compulsory indoors

The First Minister made face masks and coverings compulsory in shops and indoor spaces.

It came as Covid rates showed there were 20 in 100,000 people suffering from coronavirus.

23 October 2020: Firebreak lockdown comes into force

Mark Drakeford ordered people to stay at home for two weeks to break the rapidly increasing spread of coronavirus.

It replaced the local restrictions that were in force across some parts of the country.

Covid deaths in Wales reached a grim milestone in November. Credit: PA Images

20 November 2020: Covid death toll passes 3,000

The number of people confirmed to have died with the virus in Wales reached another grim milestone, as ONS figures showed more than 3,000 lives had been claimed.

At the same time, Wales' seven-day case rate stood at 562.2 per 100,000 people - the highest of any of the four UK nations.

8 December 2020: First vaccines administered

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began in Wales, with a doctor from Cwmbran becoming one of the first people in the world to receive the jab.

The Welsh Government promised that more than 6,000 doses of the vaccine would be given to people in Wales by the end of that week.

Lockdown restrictions tightened during the festive period. Credit: PA Images

20 December 2020: Full lockdown returns

Non-essential retail, close-contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality were told to close again and 'stay at home' restrictions came back into force from midnight.

Christmas rules were also changed, with the two-household bubble now only applied on Christmas Day rather than an initial five-day period between 23 and 27 December.

22 December 2020: Covid rate reaches grim milestone

It was revealed that Wales had seen more Covid-19 cases in the last seven days relative to its population than any other country in the world except one, Lithuania.

8 February 2021: Covid death toll passes 5,000

Public Health Wales figures showed that more than 5,000 people had died with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

It meant Wales had seen its deadliest period of the pandemic - seeing more than 2,000 deaths since mid-December.

The vaccine rollout gained pace across Wales as the new year began. Credit: ITV Wales

27 February 2021: 1m doses of vaccine administered

One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered across the country, with a third of the adult population having received at least one dose.

916,336 people had been given one dose of the vaccine and 89,053 had received a second.

12 March 2021: Route out of lockdown announced

Mark Drakeford announced steps to ease some lockdown restrictions, including the 'stay at home' message.

As coronavirus levels continued to fall, Mr Drakeford said that from 13 March, the 'stay at home' rule would be replaced with 'stay local' message, allowing people to travel further afield for exercise.

22 March 2021: More than half of adults receive vaccine first dose

The health minister confirmed that more than half of the adult population in Wales had received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

He added that almost 350,000 people had completed the full two-dose course.

It came amid further lockdown easing, with the phased reopening of non-essential retail and the reopening of garden centres.