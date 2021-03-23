A minute's silence will be held in Wales on Tuesday to mark one year on since the first UK-wide lockdown and to reflect on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

Tuesday marks one year since Boris Johnson told people in the UK to stay at home unless for a limited number of reasons, ordered all non-essential shops to close, and said that gatherings of more than two people in public were banned.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Wales was recorded on February 28 2020.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will first mark the anniversary with a minute's silence at the Welsh Government's Cathays Park building in Cardiff at midday to remember those who have died during the pandemic.

It has been one year since lockdown restrictions were first introduced. Credit: PA Images

The first death from Covid-19 in Wales was recorded at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Mr Drakeford said: "Over the last 12 months, the pandemic has turned all our lives upside down.

"Too many families have lost loved ones and close friends and so many people haven't had a chance to say goodbye because of all the changes coronavirus has meant to our lives.

"It's really important we have an opportunity to come together to reflect on the last year and to unite to support each other through this tough time."