No new Covid deaths recorded for the second day in Wales

No new coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in Wales for the second consecutive day.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that another 127 positive cases of the virus were recorded in Wales over the past 24 hours but no Covid related deaths.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 208,119 and the total number of deaths to 5,488.

Dr Giri Shankar from Public Health Wales, said: “Today marks the one year anniversary of the first lockdown in Wales.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked to keep Wales safe over the past year, and we send our condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“In many areas of Wales, the numbers of cases are falling. It is now so important that we don’t throw away the substantial gains that we have made, and I would like to send a clear message to everyone that Coronavirus hasn’t disappeared and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated.

"In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, we must all stick to the rules."

As of March 23, 1,288,250 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in Wales and 353,347 people have received their second dose.

Ceredigion currently has the lowest seven-day rolling case rate (per 100,000) and Merthyr Tydfil has the highest.

The five local authority areas with the highest case rates:

Merthyr Tydfil - 111.1

Anglesey - 107.1

Flintshire - 75.6

Blaenau Gwent - 61.5

Conwy - 59.7

The five local authority areas with the lowest case rates:

Ceredigion - 11.0

Monmouthshire - 13.7

Powys - 15.1

Bridgend - 17.0

Torfaen - 22.3

The current weekly case rate for Wales is 41.5 per 100,000.