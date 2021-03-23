Schoolchildren at Penywaun Primary in Aberdare have written positive tweets to Liam Williams after the rugby player received online abuse following Wales' Six Nations clash with France on Saturday.

Williams received a yellow card which reduced Wales to 13 men seven minutes from time.

The WRU shared a selection of screenshots Liam Williams received after the game and said players wanted to highlight the abuse and 'drive the call for change.'

The Year 5 class wanted to write some positive tweets tot he rugby player. Credit: Google Maps

Pupils at the primary school were tasked with writing positive tweets to Williams and to call out online abuse.

One student said: "You did well on Saturday, keep it up. Just ignore those mean comments!

"And please don't be sad or upset. You are a good player and that's the end of the story.

"One of them called you a wet wipe and that's not nice. So please play more rugby. The only thing that matters is you're happy."

Another pupil wrote: "Sorry you had to listen to those mean people, they just don't understand how hard it is to be a rugby player.

"You are my favourite player in the world, at least you can still win the Six Nations, good luck on everything!"