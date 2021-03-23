Wales to receive £400 million of additional funding for health and social care

Wales will receive £400 million in additional funding from the UK Government.

It comes after England's Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock announced a further £7 billion for the NHS and social care services.

Mr Hancock said: I’m delighted to confirm that as a result of the £7 billion extra UK Government investment announced last week, Wales will receive £400 million, helping ensure health services in all parts of the UK can continue to tackle the impact of this pandemic.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, added: “The UK Government has supported Wales throughout the pandemic. As well as continuing to protect the Welsh economy and hundreds of thousands of jobs and livelihoods, we are also ensuring that the NHS in Wales has the funding it needs.

“The additional £400m uplift as a result of this week’s announcement provides additional certainty for Welsh Government in the months ahead to continue to plan and deliver its own pandemic response.

The amount of additional funding that Wales receives is determined by the Barnett formula.

When England receives additional funding, the formula is used to ensure that Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland receive an equivalent share of the funding.

It is then up to the devolved governments to decide how they spend the money.