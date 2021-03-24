Anglesey woman tied up by burglars posing as police in 'terrifying' incident

Two men posed as police officers before tying up an elderly woman with a dressing gown cord during a "terrifying" burglary.

The men confronted the woman at her home in Rhosneigr, Anglesey, before tying her up and stealing cash and a large metal safe from her property.

Police said the incident happened at around 7.30pm on Monday, and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective inspector Andy Gibson said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, and we are appealing to the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident.

"The burglary occurred in the Sandy Lane/Station Road area of Rhosneigr.

"We are particularly keen to hear from residents who may have had any cold callers to their property, or seen any suspicious vehicles in the area."

Police said they were also appealing to anyone who may have driven through Rhosneigr at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage.

A spokesman added: "We have a dedicated team of detectives assigned to this investigation who will continue to follow up all lines of enquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or via the live web chat, quoting reference number Z039381.