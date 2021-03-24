Body found on Pembrokeshire beach confirmed as 'amazing woman' Susan Smith

A body found on a beach in Pembrokeshire earlier this month has been identified as missing woman Susan Smith, police have confirmed.

Mrs Smith, who was 62, had been missing since Saturday, February 27, when she was last seen in the Ferryside area, around nine miles south of Carmarthen.

Her disappearance led to the launch of a major land and sea search involving police, the coastguard, RNLI and mountain rescue teams.

Last Tuesday, more than two weeks after she had gone missing, police confirmed that the body of a woman had been found on a beach near the village of Solva in Pembrokeshire.

Credit: Family photo

In a statement, her family paid tribute to an “amazing woman”.

“On the February 27 our world fell apart with terrible news that our beloved Su had gone missing and we are now deeply saddened once more to announce the death of our beautiful Su,” they said.

“Su was a sister, auntie and sister-in-law and above all the most amazing woman whom we were all so proud of. She had been taken away from us way too soon, her passing has been so sudden and has rocked us to the core. There will forever be a hole in our hearts and lives that will never be filled. We shared wonderful memories laughter and love, which we will always cherish.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve as a family and remember the wonderful years we have had with Su.”

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious.