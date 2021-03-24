A woman has uncovered a set of lost family photos stored inside a camera she bought a decade ago.The 1962 Bencini Koroll II camera was picked up from a charity shop in the Conwy area by Katie Rose Williams.But the secret photos inside the camera remained hidden until Katie decided to develop the device's contents.The 28 year-old now wants to return the family photos to their rightful owners.

Katie, from Rhyl, said: "I bought the camera at least a decade ago now when I was still in college in Rhos on Sea.""I found it in a nearby charity shop and one day and didn't think much of it."Luckily that day my photography tutor noticed the camera and asked if he could check if there was still film inside and there was."It was a medium format camera so it wasn't a straight forward process but it was lucky that he didn't mind developing them for me because now we have the photos."

Katie thinks she bought the camera from a charity shop in either Llandudno or Rhos-On-Sea.After receiving the developed photos back from her tutor, Katie put the pictures to one side and forgot about them before finding them again recently.Katie has since posted 13 of the old photographs to Facebook in a bid to try and find the person - or people - who took them, an idea she says she only wishes she would have thought of sooner.One of the images appears to show the famous neolithic monument of Stonehenge while others capture candid family moments in what appear to be holiday snaps.One Facebook user commented on Katie's Facebook appeal to say that the pictures look like they "must be at least 40 years" old, adding "I live in North Wales, but none of the locations seem familiar at all."