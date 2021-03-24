'Worst 12 months of my life': Furloughed 19-year-old spends year job hunting

A 19-year-old from Deeside who has spent the last year searching for a job has described the "worst 12 months" of his life.

Calhoun Newell was furloughed from his job in a supermarket cafe at the start of the pandemic.

Despite applying for "any job" since, the teenager is still looking for work.

Calhourn said: "Not too many opportunities around here at the moment.

"Because I'm young and I've got no qualifications I've been struggling really badly.

"I might have to go back to college to get better grades in my GCSEs - hopefully that'll give me more opportunities."

Young people have been among the hardest hit by unemployment during the pandemic.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that in February 2021 there were 693,000 fewer workers on payrolls than in February 2020.

More than 60% of the total fall in employment over the past year was for those aged under-25.

Calhoun said living in lockdown and his struggle to find a job job has had a negative impact on his mental health.

"It's been really hard on my mental health," he explained.

"I've been getting really bad anxiety and panic attacks when I'm out in public.

"If I can find myself a job - something to keep my mind occupied - I should be alright for the future."

A study from the Mental Health Foundation has found that young people were more likely to struggle with loneliness as a result of the pandemic, with 48% of those surveyed in February reporting feeling alone.

The survey also highlighted that young adults, aged 18-24-year-olds, full-time students, people who are unemployed, were also significantly more likely to be feeling distressed, across a range of measures, compared with UK adults generally.