A man has appeared in Cardiff Crown Court charged with the murder of a schoolgirl in Treorchy.

Chun Xu, 31, is accused of murdering 16-year-old Wenjing Lin, after an incident which saw dozens of police officers and more than 30 emergency vehicles called to the Blue Sky Chinese in the village of Ynyswen.

Xu was later arrested and charged with Wenjing's murder and the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man.

Chun Xu appeared at Cardiff Crown Court

Xu appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday for an administrative hearing where he was remanded in custody.

Speaking through a Mandarin interpreter he spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Daniel Williams told him a trial date had been set for November.

Emergency services were called to the Blue Sky takeaway in Ynyswen Credit: ITV Wales

Wenjing had been described as a "positive role model" in a tribute from her school who said fellow pupils had been offered specialist counselling following her death.Treorchy Comprehensive School said: "Wenjing Lin’s sudden death is a tragedy and has had a devastating impact on our school and in particular her friendship group and Year 11."Wenjing’s life, however, will be remembered as a masterclass in how to be the very best version of yourself that you can be."The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model. She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study Psychology and Maths and further Maths at A Level.

"The school is working with outside agencies to support all those impacted by this tragedy. Students in Year 11 and across other year groups have already had access to immediate support, and this will continue with the support of trained counsellors during the weeks ahead.”

In a tribute, Wenjing's family said: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person."Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway. She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”