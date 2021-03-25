A man is in custody following the murder of another man in a village in Gwynedd.

Dozens of police officers attended a home in the Minffordd area of Penrhyndeudraeth after a serious incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon.

The force later confirmed that a man has been murdered and an investigation has subsequently been launched.

No further details have been provided on either identities of the men.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

Forensic teams attended the scene.

Officers are appealing for any information that could assist the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family, who are being supported by specially trained officers."

Paramedics also attended the scene, with the Wales Air Ambulance being called out, but seemingly returning to base shortly after arriving at the incident.A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 1.30pm today, Thursday 25 March, to an incident in the Minffordd area of Penrhyndeudraeth, and sent two rapid response cars and a Wales Air Ambulance to the scene."