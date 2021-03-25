'Stay local' restrictions will be lifted this weekend allowing people to travel further within Wales.

It will be replaced by an interim 'all-Wales travel area' for at least two weeks, which bans non-essential travel in or out of Wales.

From Saturday, self-contained holiday accommodation providers will also be allowed to reopen their doors in time for the Easter break.

The rules will also allow up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors.

It comes as Wales moves out of alert level four and into level three. Ministers will consider further alert level three measures in the next review of the regulations.

Self-contained accommodation will be allowed to reopen. Credit: PA

The Welsh Government said accommodation is deemed to be self-contained when it "does not require guests to share washing facilities, toilets or kitchens", such as caravans.

Self-contained accommodation also extends to cover B&Bs and hostels which have en-suite facilities and room service meals.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously said that the easing of restrictions depended on coronavirus rates and the progress that had been made in getting infections down.

In the next review on 12 April, the Welsh Government has said it will consider the return of all pupils and students to schools and other educational settings.

It will also look at the reopening of all shops and close-contact services, as well as the lifting of the interim 'all-Wales travel area'.

Six people from two households will also be able to meet outdoors. Credit: PA

Organised outdoor activities and sports for children and under 18s will be able to resume.

Open air monuments and gardens will also reopen, as well as libraries and archives.

On 22 March, the ban on supermarkets in Wales selling non-essential items was lifted.

Garden centres were also allowed to reopen for the first time this year.

At the time of the Welsh Government's last lockdown review, on Friday 12 March, Wales had the lowest coronavirus infection rate of the four UK nations.

Mr Drakeford said: "These further relaxations are part of our careful and phased approach to unlocking the restrictions and enabling people and businesses to resume their activities in the safest possible way.

"We’re only able to do this because of the sacrifices everyone across Wales has made over the last few months – everything you are doing to keep your loved ones safe is also keeping Wales safe.

"The public health position remains stable; our incredible vaccination programme goes from strength to strength – we have headroom to make these changes."