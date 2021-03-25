Victims of the infected blood scandal in Wales will be entitled to more money as part of a move to make equal the help available to people across the UK nations.

The Health Minister confirmed today that the Welsh Infected Blood Support Scheme (WIBSS) would be aligned with similar schemes in England and Scotland, following an announcement from the UK treasury of an increase in funding.

Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government remains "committed to working towards addressing disparities between the schemes".

The increased payments will be backdated to April 2019 but Mr Gething added that "beneficiaries will continue to receive their current payments until the changes can be made", which he expects will be by the end of the year.

The contaminated blood given to patients at the time of the scandal led to many contracting Hepatitis or HIV. Credit: PA Images

Following an agreement to resolve disparities between the UK nations' support schemes, many in Wales will be able to access more financial support.

The changes to the WIBSS (backdated to April 2019):

Regular, annual payments will be increased to match those given in England and Scotland.

Payments for bereaved partners will be increased to 100% of the beneficiariespayment in year 1, and 75% in year 2 and subsequent years in line with the positionin Scotland.

Lump sum payments will also change and this move will be backdated to April 2017. Winter fuel payments will be paid in addition from April this year. Mr Gething noted that psychological support is also available, and has been since 2019, through the WIBSS. This support will now also be introduced in other UK nations too and they will also follow Wales' lead by paying the £10,000 death benefit automatically.

In a statement, Mr Gething said "the significant impact" of the infected blood scandal on people's lives "has been extensively discussed in the Senedd chamber".

He added: "We remain committed to working towards addressing disparities between the schemes and will work with WIBSS to communicate the changes to beneficiaries.

"I have also agreed with my fellow Heath Ministers that any future changes to national schemes would be subject to consultation across the four administrations. This is good news for beneficiaries and their families."

An independent inquiry was set up to explore how people became infected with contaminated blood products. Credit: PA Images

The infected blood scandal dates back to 1970s and 80s and affected thousands of NHS patients in the UK. Many were infected with Hepatitis C and/or HIV via contaminated blood or blood products.

The blood had been imported from the USA, where donors had included prisoners and drug addicts.

More than 1,000 patients developed HIV, which was an untreatable disease at the time. Thousands more were infected with Hepatitis from blood transfusions. Since then, 3,000 people who were given infected products have died.