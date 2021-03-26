Cardiff secondary school evacuated as police deal with 'on-going incident'

A Cardiff school has been evacuated after police said they were dealing with an incident.

All pupils at Radyr Comprehensive have been told to go home ''as a precaution.''

A statement from South Wales Police said: "Officers are currently in attendance at Radyr Comprehensive. and dealing with an on-going incident.

"The school has been evacuated as a precaution. More information will be released when available and appropriate."

The school tweeted: "We have had to send all the children home today.

"Further details will be provided later in the day. The buses have been called and children will be boarding soon."

Children at the school were told to leave ''immediately''

The headteacher of the school said that parents should email the school only if their child cannot gain entry at home or is unable to get home.

Mr Williams added: "Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused."

"Children who walk to school will be leaving the site at 11.15am."

A parent, whose two children have been sent home, said: "There was a fire alarm during break and the children were told they had to leave the premises immediately and that the school needed to be evacuated.

"There were around five police vehicles including two vans. We haven't been told what has happened or why the school needed to be evacuated."