A man has been sentenced after conning friends and his partner of tens of thousands of pounds.

Scott Newland, 25, from Penyrheol in Caerphilly, falsely stated his father had died and he needed to pay funeral costs as a scheme to trick friends into giving him money.

Newland also used an edited image of his partner's police ID to scam users of Facebook Marketplace in an attempt to strengthen his credibility as a seller.

He gave false delivery tracking numbers for an Apple Mac computer that he never posted, and his fraudulent activities were reported by someone who was scammed.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Newland stole £17,500 from four of his friends, one of which gave him money they had been saving as a deposit for their own home and £5,318 from the victims on Facebook Marketplace.

He also scammed his partner of £16,800 after making a false promise that they were getting a house together. Newland told her that he was an immigration officer with the Home Office, and that he had £47,000 in a trust fund he would soon be able to access but needed help to buy out his ex-partner from their old home.

In her victim statement, Newland's partner explained how her life "crumbled before [her] eyes". She said: "How can my life go from perfect to nothing in a moment?".

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 25-year-old's actions came from 'desperation' to rid of his gambling debts Credit: PA Images

Newland admitted nine counts of fraud by false representation and to one of making or supplying a false instrument – the edited police ID card. He has no previous convictions.

Owen Williams, for Newland, said the defendant was 'genuinely remorseful' for his actions.Recorder Sean Bradley told the defendant his lies to his partner and friends had been "persistent and planned", and described the actions as "cruel and callous."The court heard that Newland's victims had been left feeling hurt, embarrassed, and humiliated.Newland received a one-third discount for his guilty pleas and has been sentenced to a total of 28 months in prison which he will serve half of in custody before being released on licence.

The barrister added that the defendant was now addressing his gamblingproblem with the help of Gamblers Anonymous.