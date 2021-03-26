Police investigating the murder of Tomasz Waga have made two more arrests and issued an appeal for information on a third suspect.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered by a member of the public on January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan having suffered a ''sustained assault.''

Earlier that day Tomasz had travelled from Dagenham to a property on Newport Road, Cardiff, where a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm.

Police later found a cannabis factory at the property and believe his death is linked to organised crime.

Credit: South Wales Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation, while a 35-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were arrested in the north London area.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with the death and are in custody awaiting trial.

Josif Nushi, 26, Mihal Dhana, 27, and Gledis Mehalla, 19 Credit: South Wales Police

Police issued an appeal to find two men, Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana, wanted on suspicion of murder and have now made a fresh appeal to find a third suspect, Gledis Mehalla.

All three men had links to the property on Newport Road and are believed to have left Cardiff on Friday, January 29.

The men also have links to Lushnje in Albania.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police, said: "We now believe the murder of Tomasz Waga is linked to an organised crime group with connections to Albania, north London, Huddersfield and Bradford.

"These individuals may have links to other towns and cities across the UK.

"We also need to consider the possibility that the outstanding suspects have fled the UK and for that reason we are working very closely with international law enforcement agencies.

'' "Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend and we urge anyone with information to please come forward."

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.