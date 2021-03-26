Police have named a man who was found dead at a house in Gwynedd sparking a murder investigation.Dafydd Thomas died following an incident at a property in the Minffordd area near Penrhyndeudraeth, on Thursday afternoon.In a statement released through North Wales Police his devastated family said: “We the family are trying to come to terms with the loss of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.“Dafydd’s wider family are also devastated by his passing in such tragic circumstances."He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his hard work as a local businessman and charity fundraising.”

Dafydd Thomas was described as a ''wonderful husband, father and grandfather.'' Credit: North Wales Police

Investigations are today continuing in the area following Mr Thomas’ death.A man is currently being held in police custody in connection with the incident.North Wales Police said yesterday: "We can sadly confirm that we are investigating the murder of a man in Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth."Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family, who are being supported by specially trained officers."One man is currently in custody, and there are no ongoing concerns for public safety."Members of the public were urged to avoid the area as armed police descended on the scene and carried out a search of the nearby area.Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, or via the live web chat, quoting reference number Z040635.