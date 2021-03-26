Watch: Full video report by ITV Wales correspondent, Carole Green

Two young boys from Wrexham have started their own blacksmith business in lockdown, inspired by the family trade - which goes six generations back.

Cousins Ollie, 13, and Harvey Roberts, 11, were taught metalwork by their grandad, Tony, who worked in Brymbo Steelworks for 20 years.

The pair have made all sorts of metal items including wall brackets for hanging baskets, ornamental gifts, bottle holders and they have even renovated an old go-kart together.

Great-grandad Alfred said he is "quite thrilled" to see the boys keeping the family skill alive.

Ollie and Harvey learnt the skills of metalwork from their grandad, Tony.

Harvey said at the beginning of lockdown he found himself just playing on his games console and so felt like taking up a new hobby.

"I tried something new, and it was really good, so I carried on," the 11-year-old said.

So he and cousin Ollie decided to set up their own blacksmith business, called O & H Metalworks.

They explained that it was difficult getting started but it soon got "easier and easier" as the pair learnt more and more, all under the guidance of grandad Tony.

Ollie said having a family member teach them has made learning a lot easier.

The two boys have made a range of items, including metal decorative flowers and candle holders.

Grandad Tony used to be a blacksmith's welder at the steelworks in Brymbo, which closed in 1990.

He said the boys have been kept very "busy" with their new business endeavour.

"It's been going on for 12 months of more now," he said.

"It's something that they enjoy doing so it is busy".

Grandad Tony worked as a blacksmith's welder at Brymbo Steelworks for 20 years.

But the blacksmith trade goes back even further than Tony, stretching six generations. The family tools have even been handed down, father to son.

Great-grandad Alfred began working in the trade with his own father at the age of 14. He then went on to own his own blacksmith business in Wrexham.

He described how happy he was seeing the his two great-grandchildren following in his footsteps.

He said: "I am delighted that these boys have decided to take it up and their enthusiasm is absolutely amazing, I'm quite thrilled about it all."

The two boys have enjoyed picking up the new skill and Harvey said he hopes the blacksmith business continues for many more generations of their family.