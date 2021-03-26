Wales crowned Six Nations champions after Scotland victorious in France

A last minute try made Scotland triumphant in Paris. Credit: PA Images

Wales have been crowned Guinness Six Nations champions after a last-minute try earned Scotland their first win in France this century.France needed to score four tries and beat Scotland by 21 points to deny Wales the title, but the visitors stunned their hosts with a 27-23 victory.

The result in Paris was welcome news for the Welsh, who claimed Championship glory for the second time in three years.

Wayne Pivac's men had been forced to wait an additional six days to discover their fate after the heartbreak of Saturday's last-gasp 32-30 defeat at Stade de France denied them a Grand Slam.

Success marked a remarkable turnaround for head coach Pivac, who faced questions about his future having finished fifth in last year's Six Nations after succeeding fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland following the 2019 World Cup.

Wales missed out on a Grand Slam against France last Saturday. Credit: PA Images

Wales won just three of ten Tests in 2020 and were not favoured ahead of the tournament.

But, after edging past the 14 men of both Ireland and Scotland, a 40-24 success over deposed champions England and a routine win against Italy were ultimately enough to hold off the challenge of Fabien Galthie's talented French side.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said his players were "over the moon" after being confirmed as Guinness Six Nations champions.

Pivac told BBC Sport: "What a tournament it has been and, from a Welsh point of view, we are over the moon. We are very happy to have won the championship.

"It's a shame we couldn't have done it together as a group last week. We felt we did quite a bit in the game to win it but it wasn't to be.

"It doesn't take away from the fact a lot of hard work has been done and we've come out on top of the points table and won the tournament.

"Some great rugby has been played in this tournament and it is exciting times for all concerned."

The First Minister congratulated the team on Twitter: "Congratulations @WelshRugbyUnion on bringing the Six Nations Championship home to Wales.

"Once again you have lifted the spirits of the nation and shown how we can achieve great things together.

"To our friends in Scotland - diolch o galon i chi gyd (thanks to you all)."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also tweeted: "An incredible performance @ScotlandTeam, what a match to finish the Six Nations!

"In a year like no other, a Championship victory like no other. Huge congratulations @WelshRugbyUnion."