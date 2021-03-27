Boris Johnson pledges Covid recovery in Wales

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver a coronavirus recovery in Wales.

Speaking at the Conservatives' virtual spring forum on Saturday, Mr Johnson said the pandemic had "laid bare the damage that 22 years of Labour government has done to Wales".

But he said that the Welsh Conservatives had a plan to "build a better Wales".

He added: "Very sadly the pandemic has laid bare the damage that 22 years of Labour government has done to Wales, but the Welsh Conservatives have got a plan to repair the mess and build back better.

"Only if you vote Conservative can we build a better Wales and put the problems of the past, piled up by Labour, behind us.

"We stand for creating tens of thousands of jobs across Wales by investing in green technology and our tourism sector.

"We stand for providing better health care in Wales, with more hospitals, doctors and nurses."

Mr Johnson also said that his party will increase funding for every school pupil and stood for the "biggest road-building plan in a generation".

His comments come as coronavirus restrictions in Wales were eased to allow people to stay in self-contained holiday accommodation from Saturday.

The country's "stay local" requirement has also been lifted, meaning there are no travel restrictions within Wales for the first time since it entered lockdown on December 20.

Other changes to Wales' coronavirus rules from Saturday include allowing up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors, as well as organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s.

Wales has already reopened hairdressers and allowed most school pupils to resume face-to-face teaching, with all pupils and college students expected to return to classrooms after the Easter break.

Supermarkets have been allowed to resume selling non-essential items and garden centres have also reopened, with the rest of non-essential retail and close contact services expected to reopen from April 12.

Also speaking at the Tory's spring forum, Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies said that having delivered Brexit made his party best-placed to build a coronavirus recovery plan for Wales.

He added: "There is a party that can be trusted to deliver change and deliver on its promises.

"We delivered Brexit, and now we'll get us on the road to recovery and build a better Wales."

Mr Davies also said the Conservatives will create 65,000 new jobs by 2026 by encouraging economic growth and working with industry, as well as recruit 1,200 more doctors and 3,000 extra nurses.