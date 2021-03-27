Crowd gathers outside Cardiff police station chanting 'kill the bill'

A gathering took place outside of Cardiff's main police station on Friday evening to protest the UK Government's controversial new policing bill.A group of approximately 60 protesters gathered outside of Cardiff central police station at 6pm in a show of solidarity for 'Kill the Bill' protesters in Bristol.The protesters outside of Cardiff central police station could be heard chanting "Black lives matter" and "kill the bill", referencing the the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently making its way through UK Parliament.

"We stand in solidarity with Bristol," said one protester, discussing the protests in the English city that have made headlines around the world in the past week."We support any actions used by the protesters."

Ten people were arrested last night after a third ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Bristol turned violent.

Protesters in Bristol gathered on Sunday. Around 5,000 people came together on the central College Green at 2pm, but by 6pm several thousand gathered outside Bridewell Police Station.

Riot police and protesters fought battles on two fronts outside the police station, after an attempt to push over a police van.Protesters smashed a window of the police station with a skateboard and managed to get up onto the roof of the first floor of the police station and rained down missiles on the police, who lined up to defend the entrance of the police station.Images of a police van set alight by protesters also appeared in newscoverage across the world.The Bristol event followed on from a number of Kill The Bill protests in Wales last weekend, which took place in Cardiff, Bangor and Wrexham without incident.The protests have been dubbed 'Kill The Bill', in reference to the attempts to stop the UK Government's proposed law to give police and the Home Secretary increased powers to stop protests.The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to 10 years in prison.The bill has been criticised by many campaign groups and opposition politicians, including Labour figures such as David Lammy.