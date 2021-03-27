Police given more time to question suspect in Minffordd murder investigation

Police have been given more time to question a suspect in a Minffordd murder investigation.

Dafydd Thomas died following an incident at a property in the Minffordd area near Penrhyndeudraeth, on Thursday afternoon.

His family released a statement describing him as "a wonderful husband, father and grandfather."

A man is currently being held in police custody in connection with the incident and police have been granted a period of further detention.

Detective Inspector Chris Bell said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident, and I would like to thank the family of Dafydd Thomas, and the local community for all their support.

"I would also like to ask that if anyone has seen anything suspicious in the area, or indeed saw Dafydd on 25th March, please come forward and speak to us, to help us piece together the events of last Thursday.

"Finally, I would like to reiterate the family’s request for privacy at this most difficult time."

Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, or via the live web chat, quoting reference number Z040635.