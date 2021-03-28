Man charged with Minffordd murder after death of 'wonderful grandfather'

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a grandfather and businessman at a village in north Wales.

Tony Thomas from Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth has been accused of killing Dafydd Thomas, 65, also from Minffordd.

He is due appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Chris Bell said: "I would again like to thank the community for all their support over the last few days.

"We continue to appeal for witnesses as this investigation continues. If you can assist us, please contact us on 101 or via our live webchat, quoting reference Z040635."

Dafydd Thomas’s family said in a statement issued through North Wales police :”We are trying to come to terms with the loss of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

"Dafydd’s wider family are also devastated by his passing in such tragic circumstances. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his hard work as a local businessman and charity fundraising.”