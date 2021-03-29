An animal charity is appealing for information and calling for owners to keep their dogs on leads after a swan died after being attacked by a dog at a Cardiff park.The RSPCA says the swan died after suffering a number of dog bites, with the charity issuing a warning for pets to be kept on a lead when near wildlife.

It follows the news earlier this month that a seal that had garnered attention for its antics on the banks of the River Thames in London had to be put down after it was attacked by a dog.

The injured swan was spotted in the water at a park in Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

A person walking through Taff's Mead Embankment in Cardiff on March 15 spotted the injured swan in the water and called the RSPCA for help.

Darren Oakley, RSPCA Inspector said: "The poor swan had blood on his neck and head, and had been swimming around with his neck tucked into his body, keeping away from the other swans.

"He was close to the bank which made the rescue relatively straightforward and I rushed him to a vet for assessment.

"The vet found this poor swan had sustained a crush injury to the neck as well as serious wounds and these injuries were consistent with a dog attack.

"Sadly, the swan was in a really bad way and due to the severity of his wounds, the vets felt the kindest option and only way to stop him from suffering any further was to put him to sleep."

The swan suffered a number of injuries which vets believed to be from dog bites. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA Inspector added: "If anyone has any information about what happened to this swan on or leading up to the morning of Monday 15 March, we’d urge them to contact our Appeals Line on 0300 123 8018.

"The death of this swan from a dog attack highlights how vital it is for dogs to be kept on leads if they are anywhere near wildlife."

The RSPCA also said it recommends that anyone who has concerns about their dogs’ behaviour around wild animals or livestock should seek advice from a qualified dog behaviourist.