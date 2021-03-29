A golf club says it is 'furious' that English players face a handicap - because they're banned from playing 15 holes across the border in Wales.The club at Llanymynech in Powys is Europe's only dual-country course with three holes in England and 15 in Wales.Courses in both countries are allowed to reopen - but Welsh Government travel laws bans English people from crossing the border to play on the holes in Wales.

The majority of the holes at the golf club are across the border in England. Credit: Google Maps

Stuart Jones, Club Chairman said: "Llanymynech Golf Club has 15 holes in Wales and three in England and sits next to an English village."The course is landlocked by England as it cannot be accessed directly from any Welsh road, our Welsh members have to drive from Wales into England and then back over the border onto the golf club land back into Wales."Of our members, 67 per cent live in England the rest in Wales so are predominantly English without whom this club would not survive."So we have the ridiculous situation on Monday of all golf course in England and Wales open but English members of Llanymynech Golf Club unable to play on their own local course that they live closer to than the Welsh members."

The Powys golf club is on the Wales-England border. Credit: Google Maps

The £690-a-year 18 hole course straddles the border near Oswestry, Shropshire, advertises itself with the motto: "Drive in Wales, Putt in England."Mr Jones said players wanted clarification "so our English members can play without fear of a fine, or the club being fined."He said: "We have sought clarification from Powys County Council, who just say we will uphold the law, and we won't check on the golf course in any case unless there is a complaint."Needless to say this is starting to cause animosity between English and Welsh members, and in my humble opinion if they try and uphold this restriction they are directly discriminating against our English members."