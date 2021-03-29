Three players of the Wales football team have been released from the squad after "breaching FAW protocol".

Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts, will be returning to their respective clubs on Monday afternoon after being sent home from the national camp, the Football Association of Wales said in a short statement.

Wales are due to play Czech Republic in their next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday evening.

The FAW said it would not be making any further comment on the matter.