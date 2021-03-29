Six men and a youth have been sentenced to a total of 119 years in prison for a "brutal and senseless" killing of a teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Harry Baker’s body was discovered in Barry Docks on 28 August 2019.

A trial at Newport Crown Court heard Harry and his friend, Louis Johnson, had been in the town selling drugs. The jury was told the two had crossed a group of local drug users who felt “ripped-off” and sought help from other drug dealers to confront them.

Harry Baker was chased through Barry before being stabbed by a gang of local drug dealers Credit: Police handout/Family photograph

Harry had been chased through the town for almost a mile, before he was stabbed nine times, stripped down to his underwear and left to die by an "armed and deadly gang" of drug dealers.

A previous trial last year had to be stopped as courts closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It means the sentencing of his killers has come nearly two years after Harry was murdered.

Leon Clifford, Leon Symons, Peter McCarthy and 17-year-old Brandon Liversidge, were convicted of murder.

Ryan Palmer, Raymond Thompson and Lewis Evans were found guilty of manslaughter following a ten-week trial.

The body of Harry Baker was found at Barry Intermodal Terminal where the attack happened

CCTV from the night of the murder shows the gang chasing Harry through the town and into the docks area.

The court heard how Raymond Thompson, 48, and Nathan Delafontaine, 34, had been part of the group initially but broke off the chase before the others entered the secure compound where the murder took place. Raymond Thompson was the person responsible for pointing out the victim to the group.

Another man, Lewis Evans, 62, acted as a driver, helping the attackers locate Harry Baker and driving them from the scene of the crime. During the trial, the jury heard there were two knives found in the undergrowth near the compound which were from his kitchen.

The sentences handed out to the men convicted of murder are as follows:

Leon Clifford - life for a minimum of 27 years

Leon Symons - life for a minimum of 28 years

Peter McCarthy - life for a minimum of 23 years

Brandon Liversidge - minimum of 20 years in prison

The sentences handed out to the men convicted of manslaughter are as follows:

Ryan Palmer - 11 years

Lewis Evans - 4 years

Raymond Thompson - 6 years

Balloons with Harry's name on were tied to the court steps on Monday as sentencing took place

In a victim impact statement read in court, Harry's mother Emma said "four lives were taken that night" referring to Harry, herself, her husband Peter and Harry's brother Alfie.

She described the "overwhelming feeling of pain and grief we feel as a family" and "walking past his bedroom hurts like nothing else I've ever felt before in my life."

Harry's father Peter, said "I'm just existing. They [Harry's killers] have no idea what pain and destruction they've caused."

'All I know is jail'

One of the murderers was captured on body worn footage admitting that it was a "drug deal gone wrong" following his arrest on 2 September 2019.

Leon Symons was heard telling the arresting officer he was selling drugs at Barry "like an idiot".

"I could tell you where the knife was thrown - the one that killed him. That was Leon Clifford - his prints we're all over it.

"Every time I close my eyes, I can see him man. He didn't deserve it - that little kid bro.

"He was so young as well. What was he out here doing that for?

"This is all I know is jail, but that kid didn't deserve that."

The 22-year old admitted being at the scene of the killing, but denied being responsible. A jury dismissed his claims and found him, along with three others, guilty of murder.

Kelly Huggins of the CPS said: “Harry was deliberately targeted and ruthlessly hunted down by these people who carried out a merciless attack.

“Unfortunately, another young person has lost their life needlessly as a result of knife crime.

“The CPS presented strong evidence over several weeks showing the shocking level of violence, along with the comments and movements of the defendants immediately after Harry’s death.

“Our thanks are with Harry’s family for their cooperation during the court process and have our sympathies regarding their loss.”