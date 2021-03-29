Deselected Conservative candidate Nick Ramsay has resigned from the party, saying he was "concerned about a bullying culture emanating from some elements".

In a statement, the 45-year-old also said he was growing "increasingly disillusioned" with the direction the party was taking and its "movement away from the centre-ground of UK politics".

The Monmouth Conservative Association, to which Mr Ramsay was affiliated, has hit back at the claims.

A spokesperson said: "He has justified his resignation by saying that the Conservatives have lurched to the right which is difficult to believe given the relatively liberal tendencies of the Prime Minister and his policy of levelling up.

"In a veiled stab at the association he cites a bullying culture which, I contend, is entirely unfounded and inaccurate. We are a transparent and democratic association that works locally for the cause of conservatism."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Conservatives said: “We would like to thank Nick Ramsay for the work he has done over the years, and wish him well for the future.”

Mr Ramsay, who has been a member of the Senedd since 2007, said it has been a privilege to represent the Monmouth constituency for 14 years.

But his relationship with local party officials grew increasingly strained and he was deselected as a candidate in December last year.

Mr Ramsay said he will continue to represent Monmouth as an independent member until dissolution.

He confirmed his intention to stand in the forthcoming Senedd election as an independent candidate, calling it "a platform for real change".

The declared candidates for Monmouth are: