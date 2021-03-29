A letter revealing how Sir Paul McCartney repaid the 'debt' of a blanket he took home with him after a holiday in Harlech is set to be auctioned.

McCartney and fellow Beatle George Harrison visited the Gwynedd seaside resort of Harlech while on a hitchhiking holiday in 1958, before they gained global fame.

They knocked on the door of a farmhouse belonging to the Brierley family and were allowed to pitch their tent in the field at the rear of their bungalow.

But a downpour on their first night prompted the pair to seek refuge in the farmhouse, and they ended up staying for a week.

McCartney and Harrison became friendly with the young John Brierley, a musician himself, and later sat in with his local skiffle group The Vikings during a performance at the Queen's Hotel pub in the village.

The Beatles became famous across the world in the mid-sixties. Credit: PA

Mr Brierley also recalled several days of playing snooker and playing Elvis Presley's first LP, 'Rock 'N' Roll', as well as McCartney trying to work out the solo in the Buddy Holly song 'Think It Over' on the family piano.

The pair enjoyed themselves so much they returned to the Brierleys' home the following year, taking home with them one of the family's blankets.

When The Beatles became known to the world years later, Mr Brierley's mother, Irene, wrote to McCartney to jokingly remind him she was still a blanket short.

McCartney wrote back to Irene and enclosed a £30 cheque. Credit: PA

In a letter back, McCartney wrote: "Dear Mrs Brierley (Irene), your letter reached me eventually and I was sorry to hear about my 'debt'.

"I remember well the fun we had in Harlech and hope the enclosed cheque will settle our money differences!

"Excuse the scrawl as I'm trying to write this on a bouncing express train!!

"I was very sorry to hear about your hubby - he was a very nice man. Please give my best to your boys.

"Kindest regards, Paul (McCartney)."

Mrs Brierley went on to cash the £30 cheque sent by the musician.

The letter is being auctioned at a starting price of £3,000.