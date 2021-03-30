Wales' newly-adopted Arctic walrus has managed to sink a dinghy in its latest adventure after straying thousands of miles from home.

Animal welfare groups monitoring the animal believe it came across the North Atlantic ocean from Greenland on an ice floe.

It was first seen in Ireland before being spotted in Pembrokeshire earlier this month, and was photographed relaxing at Tenby Lifeboat Station over the weekend.

The latest pictures show the walrus capsizing a dinghy before attempting to climb onto a fishing boat moored in Tenby harbour.

Onlookers said the walrus capsized this dinghy as it tried to flop on board. Credit: Wales News Service

Beachgoer Martyn Thomas, 36, said he was walking along the harbour when he noticed other people looking out to sea.He said: "I wondered what was going on and you could see the walrus by an overturned dinghy. Someone said that it flipped it over as it tried to get on."The next thing it was trying to get up to a fishing boat and had its flippers right up to the deck. It was like it wanted to get aboard."Father-of-one Martyn said was an impressive sight during this morning's high tide.He said: "It's a huge creature. It was just swimming around lazily and looked happy enough."

Viewer footage of the walrus in Tenby

Sean Roche, a plumber from Pembrokeshire, spent more than 20 minutes watching it as it played with the boats.He said: "I was slightly late for work this morning. This is the best excuse."

The walrus made its debut in Wales on some rocks near Broad Haven South beach, before swimming further south to Tenby.

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA said it is an "incredibly rare sighting", as the creatures are not usually seen this far south.

The walrus appears slightly underweight but otherwise healthy, though the public have been urged to keep their distance as he needs to conserve his energy.

Animal welfare experts say the walrus is a little underweight but otherwise appears in good health. Credit: Emma Ryan

Cleopatra Browne, of Welsh Marine Life Rescue, visited the walrus when it first arrived in Wales, saying: "It was about the size of a cow."It was a whopper. I've seen them on telly and the news, but it was huge."Ms Browne watched the walrus from about 40m away and believed it was a young animal due to its shorter tusks.

People are asked to contact the RSCPA emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999 if they have any concerns about the welfare of the walrus.

