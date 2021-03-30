Welsh athlete Anna Hursey, who became the youngest ever to compete in the Commonwealth Games, has been asked to help advise US President Joe Biden on tackling climate change.

Hursey, who was born in Carmarthen, represented Wales at the Gold Coast in 2018 when she was just 11 years old and has spoken about the moment America's oldest president reached out to her.

The now 14-year-old, joined ITV's Good Morning Britain crew live from her training camp in Portugal to discuss her table tennis career and her passion for climate change.

Anna is the youngest ever athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games

Anna said she received an email from the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden, who asked her for advice about combating climate change and to reach America's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Discussing her upcoming meeting with the US President, she said, "I haven't met him yet but I'm really happy that the US Embassy asked me to be involved in that. It's really great.

"I'm a young champion for the United Nations from conventional climate change and that's why they kind of asked me but also to do with my table tennis.

She will be advising Joe Biden on tackling climate change

Talking about the advice she would give to Biden, she said, "Well I think more people really should try and do more on their own and that's investing into projects which is like tree planting and via stoves in India or they can do little things like walking or cycling instead of driving and using less plastic.

"I think everything will help and I hope more people will get involved in it. "

Anna is currently training for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 and is hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Hursey is hoping to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris Credit: PA

Discussing her training, she said, "I do around five hours a day and then I have one day off a week but I also do schooling on InterHigh and they're a carbon neutral school so I'm really glad to be supporting them."

GMB presenter, Ben Shephard jokingly suggested that Anna should challenge President Biden to a game of ping pong when they meet later this year.

Read more: