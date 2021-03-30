Covid-19 case rates for each of the four UK nations have dropped to a six-month low, but continue to show signs of levelling off, latest figures suggest.

Wales has the lowest rate among the four nations, with 39.1 cases per 100,000 people recorded in the seven days to March 24.

Rates have not been at this level in Wales since mid-September.

The pace of the drop has slowed considerably, however, with the latest seven-day rate barely changed from 42.6 recorded a week earlier or 40.3 the week before that.

It comes as Public Health Wales recorded 94 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hour period, which is the lowest since 5 September last year.

Just four local authorities in Wales have a positivity rate of more than 50 per 100,000 in Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea in the 7 days between 19 and 25 March.

At the start of September 2020 - before the second wave of the virus began to take hold across the UK - all four nations were recording rates below 25.0.

Rates were even lower at the start of August, with all nations below 10.0.

The latest figures come as each nation starts to ease lockdown restrictions that have been in place since the start of the year.

Many people were pictured making the most of the sunshine on Tuesday as warm temperatures hit parts of the country and is expected to last until Wednesday.