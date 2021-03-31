Mountain goat seen sheltering from storm in Snowdon public toilet

A Snowdon walker had a surprise when he came across a mountain goat sheltering from a storm in the women's public toilet near Pen-y-Pass.

Terry Phillips from Wrexham, spotted the animal when he was leaving the men's public toilets before heading up Yr Wyddfa last Sunday (March 28).The 46-year-old started climbing up the highest mountain in Wales around 6:30am but didn't manage to make it to the summit as the weather deteriorated. When he came back, the goat still hadn't moved from its hiding spot.

The mountain goat was sheltering in the women's toilets

Mr Phillips said, "You don't see this everyday do you. I've seen a frog on BenNevis and now I've got a goat in the toilet here.

“It should have been my first warning when a mountain goat takes shelter in the ladies toilet you know it's bad conditions up higher.“I saw her coming out of the toilets when I was getting ready to go up the mountain, and she was still there when I came back down again.

I’m hoping it’s a she since they were in the ladies! Terry Phillips, Snowdon walker

Goats have also been causing a stir in Llandudno during the pandemic.

The Great Orme herd have been pictured queueing outside a barber shop, storming a petrol station and nibbling on the neighbourhood gardens.

They were recently pictured invading a petrol station Credit: Hermione Aurora Mia Deakin

Earlier this month, they were pictured invading the Primark car park at Llandudno retail park.

The animals gained worldwide fame after heading into the town when streets were quieter, with even US television host Ellen DeGeneres pledging to visit Wales to see the goats when lockdown was over.

