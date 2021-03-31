Coronavirus transmission across Wales is falling overall but Anglesey and Merthyr Tydfil still have the highest rates of all Welsh local authority areas.

Wales seven-day case rate stood at 33.3 per 100,000 people, based on the data between March 22 and March 28. But for Anglesey that number was 94.2 and for Merthyr Tydfil it was 81.2 per 100,000.

These numbers are significantly higher than other areas, with 17 of the 22 local authorities in Wales having rates below 45.

Case numbers also seem to be falling more rapidly in Merthyr Tydfil than on Anglesey, where the number of new positive cases actually rose last week when compared to the week prior.

It comes as latest data shows one Covid-death was reported in Wales in the past 24 hour period, meaning a total of 5,507 people have died with coronavirus in Wales.

Merthyr Tydfil

Looking at the month of March, the case rate in Merthyr Tydfil peaked between the 8 and 14.

That number has been falling since then. Data for March 22 and 28 indicated a case rate of 81.2 per 100,000.

Less than 50 new confirmed cases were reported that week, which is a significant decrease from the 81 reported a week prior to that and the 89 confirmed between the 8 and 14 March.

Asymptomatic, community testing has been taking place in Merthyr Tydfil since the beginning of March to try and break the chain of transmission.

The Health Minister said last week that local restrictions in Merthyr Tydfil and Anglesey could not be ruled out, in response to virus case numbers.

Credit: PA Images

Anglesey

Earlier this month, public health officials became concerned about a spike in Covid cases on Anglesey - particularly concentrated around Holyhead.

Anglesey has struggled to keep its virus case rate down. Numbers fell below 100 per 100,000 people in the last week of February, only to increase again throughout March.

By the second week of March, the case rate was back up to 127.1 per 100,000.

127.1 Cases per 100,000 people on Anglesey, 8-14 March.

During that week, 11% of Covid tests carried out on the island came back with a positive result, the highest proportion of positive tests in Wales.

Since then, the island's case rate has dropped below 100 again, standing at 94.2 for the week ending March 28. However that number is actually marginally higher than the week before, as the number of new coronavirus cases increased by two.

66 Confirmed new Covid-19 cases on Anglesey, 22-28 March

64 Confirmed new Covid-19 cases on Anglesey, 15-21 March

Credit: PA Images

Welsh Government have begun easing lockdown restrictions as the country moves into alert level 3. The next official Government review takes place on Thursday 1, when any more changes to rules will be announced.