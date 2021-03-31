Hospitality businesses, including pubs and restaurants, could be able to reopen outdoors in Wales from April 26 as part of government plans to move the country fully into alert level three.

This date will be confirmed at the Welsh Government review on April 22 and will only happen if the public health situation "remains favourable".

The First Minister will outline more details on changes to lockdown rules at Thursday's Welsh Government press briefing.

Mark Drakeford is also expected to confirm that all non-essential retail will be able to reopen on April 12 and the ban on leaving or entering Wales will be removed on that date too.

Other changes that Mr Drakeford will set out include a return to face-to-face education for all students in Wales from Monday 12 April.

All close contact services, like beauty salons, will be allowed to reopen from that date as well as travel into and out of Wales from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Welsh Government stressed that the changes to restrictions hinge on the public health situation remaining positive.

By early May, Welsh Government plan to allow organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people to take place and for gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities to reopen for individual or one-to-one training - but not exercise classes.