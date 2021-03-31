Police have arrested two people after a ''despicable incident'' of violent disorder in Cardiff Bay as large numbers of people gathered outside the Senedd on Tuesday.

During the disturbance, which happened at around 10pm, bottles and other items were thrown at police leaving three officers with minor injuries.

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and have since been released on bail. Police say one of the suspects was found with a knife.

An investigation is ongoing to find others who took part in the disorder.

On Wednesday morning, the area outside the Senedd was left strewn with empty beer bottles and food containers as people met on the hottest day of the year so far.

Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan Chief Inspector Tony Williams said the majority of people attending beauty spots in south Wales followed Covid regulations, but the actions of a minority ''would not be tolerated.''

Rubbish was left strewn outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay Credit: @00BenP

Chief Inspector Tony Williams said: ''The violence levelled at officers was despicable and will not be tolerated, nor will we tolerate the antisocial behaviour and criminality displayed by the minority on Tuesday evening.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our local authority partners to keep our communities safe and that approach will continue in the coming day and heading in to the bank holiday.

“Increased patrols will be carried out in key areas, and we will continue to liaise with the local authority and Welsh Government today to consider implementation of measures which further enable us to keep our communities safe.

“We appreciate the past year has been tough on us all, and with the recent relaxation to travel restrictions and improved weather we fully expect some of our beauty spots to busier.

“I would, however, appeal to the public to take a sensible approach and to continue supporting the restrictions that do remain in place, in order to keep us all safe.

“Those breaching the regulations or engaging in ASB and criminality can expect to be subject to enforcement action.”

Wales's health minister Vaughan Gething commented on the disorder on Twitter, saying: "Completely unacceptable behaviour.

"(Police) officers should not be subjected to this and the public will be deeply unimpressed. We've all made sacrifices to keep Wales safe - we still have responsibilities."