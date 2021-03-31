A team of volunteers have cleared 50 rubbish bags-worth of litter from a Swansea beach after sunny weather saw crowds flock to the coast.

The Secret Beach Bar & Kitchen in Brynmill hold beach cleans every Monday but described the scene on Wednesday morning as "the worst is has ever been".

An army of local people spent two hours removing the mess, which included shards of broken glass.

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far and many people gathered outside to make the most of the sunny weather.

A large amount of rubbish was also left in Cardiff Bay and police arrested two people after a violent disorder there.

The Secret Beach Bar & Kitchen Swansea thanked all the people who leant a hand in clearing the mess on Wednesday morning. Credit: The Secret Beach Bar & Kitchen Swansea

A spokesperson from The Secret Beach Bar & Kitchen Swansea said the beach looked "horrendous" when they first turned up on Wednesday morning.

They said there are obvious "major environmental consequences when littering the beach but there was also smashed glass everywhere", which is particularly concerning as children and dogs frequently use the beach.

They urged people to "use their heads", adding: "We have beautiful beaches in Swansea let’s look after them."

The group will be litter picking every morning this week, starting at 7:30am, with coffee provided for everyone who turns up to help out.

Large quantities of litter were also left on the Senedd steps in Cardiff Bay, following gatherings on Tuesday. Credit: @00BenP

Abandoned beer bottles, food wrappers, nappies, plastic bags and other rubbish were also left at coastal spots in Cardiff and Barry on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Cardiff Council said their teams had already cleared a ''sizeable'' amount of rubbish from the area on Monday and urged people to follow coronavirus rules.

Ceredigion Council have also urged people to respect the environment and dispose of their litter responsibly. Teams there have cleared 1,500kgs of rubbish over the past two weeks.