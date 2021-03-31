Woman dies and two are left with life-threatening injuries in Bangor car crash

A woman has died and two others have been seriously injured after a car crash on the outskirts of Bangor on Tuesday night.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A4087 between Tesco and the Faenol roundabout shortly before 9.15pm involving a blue Seat Leon and a red Honda Civic. At the time of the incident both cars were travelling in opposite directions.

Emergency services attended but the passenger in the front seat of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the Honda and the woman driving the Seat were both taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, with life-threatening injuries. They were later transferred a hospital in Stoke.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Liam Ho said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have been travelling along the A4087 and who may have dash cam to contact us.

“If you witnessed the collision, or if you saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision, please get in touch as soon as possible. Even the smallest piece of information could really help us piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Our thoughts remain with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat by quoting reference number 21000203686.