Cones have been placed on a busy road in Snowdonia in an effort to prevent parking chaos over the Easter weekend.Traffic officers have warned those visiting the beauty spot to "be considerate of others" when parking their cars along the A5 at Llyn Ogwen.

Cones have been placed along a stretch of the road to prevent people from parking Credit: Daily Post Wales

It comes as highway bosses are keen to avoid chaos, seen at times throughout the coronavirus pandemic, where beauty spot roads were congested by parked vehicles.

Last August illegal parking at the spot caused major problems: obstructing footpaths, forcing pedestrians into the road and making it difficult for other passing motorists.

There were also concerns it was making it difficult for emergency service vehicles to pass.

A tweet published by Traffic Wales North & Mid on Monday, said: "We've been busy today placing cones along the A5 Ogwen ahead of Easter weekend."Please park, responsibly, safely & be considerate of others."Don't park on double yellows, block emergency vehicle access or obstruct footways."Until March 27 Wales had been under either a "stay at home" or "stay local" rule since alert level four restrictions were introduced on December 20 last year.However, people in Wales can now travel anywhere within the border, and groups of up to six people from two households can meet outdoors.

