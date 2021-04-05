Further eight coronavirus deaths in Wales and 189 new confirmed cases

There have been a further eight suspected coronavirus deaths in Wales with another 189 confirmed cases.

However, Public Health Wales has indicated Monday's data covers a 48 hour period, due to changes in reporting over the Easter holiday period, and as such the numbers were likely to be higher.

Tuesday's published figures are also likely to be higher, the agency said.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Mirroring arrangements at Christmas time, we did not publish Coronavirus data on our dashboard on Good Friday (2 April) or on Easter Sunday (4 April).

"We anticipated that the reported case numbers produced on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 April 2021 would therefore be around double the usual 24 hour figure.

"The reported case numbers for Monday 5 April, which cover the 48 hour period up to 9am on Saturday 3 April, has followed the anticipated trend."

On vaccinations 1,490,372 people have now received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine; 467,683 have been given a two-dose course.

Latest seven-day average figures show Gwynedd has the highest coronavirus infection rate with 55.4 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Gwynedd also has Wales' highest test positivity rate at 4.9%.

Last week the Welsh Government published a roadmap detailing its wider exit strategy for coming out of lockdown as case numbers stabilise.

The publication included target dates for reopening indoor hospitality, gyms and allowing a return of extended households.

However, opposition parties were critical of the Welsh Government's plans.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said the Government should have gone further given progress on controlling case numbers and vaccinations.

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said gyms should be open to help people with their physical fitness and their mental health.

Read more: